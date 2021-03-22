FELDA Johor and The One Minerals Mining Sdn Bhd discuss the future of proposed mining project in Johor

Johor Bahru, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2021) - Looi Kam Yong through his company, The One Minerals Mining Sdn Bhd, received several land concessions for land of a proposed Mining Project in 2020 from FELDA Johor. Looi Kam Yong in June 2020 also received His Majesty DYMM Sultan Ibrahim Ismail Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar Al-Haj, the Sultan of Johor's green light for the lease of two jetties, mining license, mineral ore license, and proprietary mining lease amongst others to facilitate the envisaged project.

On November 14, 2020, Looi Kam Yong's land and proposed mining site was visited by representatives of the federal government, namely, YB Dato' Hj. Mohd Rashid Hasnon, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament and Incumbent Member of Parliament of the Batu Pahat region of Johor. In attendance also, was Encik Izwan Salleh from FELDA Johor.

During their visit, several topics were discussed which included the environmental and social impact of the project as a result of the bauxite ore mining for aluminum taking place on the land.

Water redistribution management viability was explored, in which water used by the mining project shall be pumped from the neighboring river into a retention point. Thereafter, the water is fully utilized at three different circulation points with zero water waste. Land disruption was another topic discussed. The proposed mining activity will use land at every stage of the cycle; exploration, construction, operation, and closure. Looi Kam Yong discussed with the stakeholders and inspectors several ways to minimize the land disruption which include planting forest areas upon the termination of mining activity. As well, Looi Kam Yong also conveyed several strategies his team is implementing to prevent Acid Mine Drainage (AMD) which included adding topsoil, relocation, and isolation of waste AMD material away from water sources. Another environmental strategy discussed was the usage of all AMD sludge for the making of kiln bricks used in construction, with no required waste disposal.

Subsequent to this, Looi Kam Yong's meeting with the federal government representative and FELDA Johor representative was joined by FELDA Perkampungan village heads, who came to an agreement about the social welfare, as well as assistance packages Looi Kam Yong's Company, The One Minerals Mining shall provide to ensure the wellbeing of the settlers. It is expected that this mining endeavor will see a spike in available jobs in Johor and give work to the people settled in the neighboring villages. Along with the proceeds of the mined bauxite and apportioned reinvestment, these villages will see sufficient progress in their development.

