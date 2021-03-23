DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Restructure of Company/AGM/EGM

Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 23 March 2021 Explanatory Memorandum and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting Dexus today provides the attached Explanatory Memorandum and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (the 'EM') relating to the proposal to simplify the Dexus corporate structure (the 'Simplification'). This follows the announcement that Dexus was considering making changes to simplify the Dexus corporate structure in the HY21 Results release announced on 9 February 2021. Dexus Funds Management Limited as the Responsible Entity of each of the four trusts that comprise Dexus has now considered these proposed changes and believes they are in the best long-term interests of Security holders. The Simplification therefore is being brought to Security holders for approval. The EM explains the Simplification, being a proposed internal reorganisation from a complex quadruple stapled trust structure to a group comprising two stapled trusts, and outlines the advantages, disadvantages, and risks of the Simplification. There will be no change to Dexus's underlying business and operations, or Security holders' interests in them, as a result of the Simplification[1]. Dexus will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on Thursday, 22 April 2021 at 3.30pm (AEST) to vote on the Simplification, as set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Annexure A of the EM. The letter to Security holders, EM and sample Proxy Form are attached and will be despatched to Security holders on Monday, 29 March 2021. The full ASX Announcement is available at https://www.dexus.com/investor-centre/results-and-reporting/asx-announcements Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited For further information please contact: Investors

About Dexus Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $16.5 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $15.6 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $11.4 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.6 million square metres of office workspace across 51 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With 36 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)

