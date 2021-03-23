IQE Limited: ITTx Takes Major Leap Forward with Listing on Hotbit Exchange

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Leading cryptocurrency exchange, Hotbit, officially announced its collaboration with the ITTx in the token's IEO (Initial Exchange Offering) and that the token is scheduled to be listed on the exchange subsequently, marking a key step forward in the ITTx's development.

The ITTx is a utility token that serves as the native token and is at the heart of an ecosystem which would comprise of numerous platforms and services. As such, this important milestone marks the continued growth and development of the ITTx and its ecosystem, bringing about greater token liquidity and enabling greater community outreach.

Hong Kong and Estonia registered Hotbit possesses over a million registered users from more than 170 countries and areas all over the world and was previously ranked No. 3 among all exchanges regarding the number of types of cryptocurrency projects listed by CoinMarketCap.

The ITTx's listing on one of the world's leading exchange platform, which features an extensive number of altcoins trading pairs with several unique coins and DeFi tokens, will result in wider market availability and vastly improved liquidity for the token. Through its listing on Hotbit, the ITTx is laying down a new foundation for how decentralized financial systems are built.

Industry analysts believe that the ITTx's listing is the start of an exciting new phase in the token's development and would ultimately support the sustainable growth of its entire ecosystem, enabling it to further grow its range of products and services as well as expand into new markets worldwide.

IQE's Managing Director, Richard Kranenborg spoke on the ITTx's listing saying, "this is an exciting new development and a great achievement that marks a great leap forward for the ITTx project and is indeed something very remarkable for all members of the project's team and the token's wider community."

