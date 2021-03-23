Promega Biotech Ibérica has been recognized as a business leader in Spain for the biotechnology company's COVID-19 response. La Razón, a daily newspaper based in Madrid, recently honored Promega Biotech Ibérica with a Madrid Community SME (small- and medium-sized business) Award for demonstrating adaptation and innovation to lead the pandemic recovery in Spain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005785/en/

Promega Biotech Ibérica General Manager Gijs Jochems (center) accepts a Madrid Community SME Award. La Razón, a daily newspaper based in Madrid, recognized the biotechnology company's adaptation and innovation to lead the COVID-19 pandemic recovery in Spain. (Photo: Business Wire)

Promega Biotech Ibérica is a branch of Promega Corporation, an American multinational biotechnology manufacturer. Promega products are used by hospitals, clinical diagnostic laboratories and molecular diagnostic manufacturers to support SARS-CoV-2 testing globally and are also used in viral research and vaccine development. As the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, global demand for these products increased tenfold. The company quickly scaled up manufacturing to support critical need in Spain and around the world.

"If the pandemic has served for anything, it made science more highly valued, because we all depend on it to get out of this crisis," says Promega Biotech Ibérica General Manager, Gijs Jochems.

Sixteen small- to medium-sized companies were recognized with Madrid Community SME Awards. Promega Biotech Ibérica was honored specifically for Best Research and Development in Diagnostic Trials for Health Care in 2020.

Promega reagents, assays and benchtop instruments are being used around the world to support scientists in their COVID-19 response:

Reagents to enable testing an estimated 735 million samples: Since January 2020, Promega has rapidly increased production to support labs testing for SARS-CoV-2 worldwide.

Since January 2020, Promega has rapidly increased production to support labs testing for SARS-CoV-2 worldwide. Products in the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Influenza SARS-CoV-2 (Flu SC2) Multiplex Assay for emergency use: Maxwell RSC 48 and CSC 48 instruments; Maxwell RSC Viral Total Nucleic Acid Purification Kit.

Maxwell RSC 48 and CSC 48 instruments; Maxwell RSC Viral Total Nucleic Acid Purification Kit. Products in the US CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel for emergency use: GoTaq Probe 1-Step RT-qPCR System; Maxwell RSC 48 and CSC 48 instruments; Maxwell RSC Viral Total Nucleic Acid Purification Kit.

GoTaq Probe 1-Step RT-qPCR System; Maxwell RSC 48 and CSC 48 instruments; Maxwell RSC Viral Total Nucleic Acid Purification Kit. Technology to accelerate COVID-19 testing: XpressAmp Direct Amplification Reagents allow labs to skip the RNA extraction step of the workflow.

XpressAmp Direct Amplification Reagents allow labs to skip the RNA extraction step of the workflow. Bioluminescent immunoassay to detect SARS-CoV-2 antibodies: The Lumit Dx SARS-CoV-2 Immunoassay is a qualitative IVD test intended to detect antibodies to SARS-CoV-2.

Tools used for COVID-19 applications are a small subset of the 4,000 products Promega manufactures and distributes globally, serving research, pharma, clinical, forensic and applied markets. These products are used for a myriad of applications in human health, disease, genetic identity, drug development, clinical diagnostics and more.

Promega has also continued supporting the critical work of scientists working on problems other than the pandemic. The release of the CE-marked OncoMate MSI DX Analysis System in Europe brings a PCR-based, validated gold standard for determining microsatellite instability in solid tumors. The Spectrum Compact CE System, also released in 2020, allows researchers to perform Sanger sequencing and fragment analysis in their own laboratories with a bench top instrument.

To learn more about Promega Corporation, visit www.promega.com

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company's portfolio of over 4,000 products support a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. For over 40 years these tools and technologies have grown in their application and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information, visit www.promega.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210322005785/en/

Contacts:

Penny Patterson

VP, Corporate Affairs

Promega Corporation

Phone: (608) 274-4330

E-mail: penny.patterson@promega.com