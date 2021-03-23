The New England Solar Farm will comprise more than 2.4 million solar panels, 150 power conversion units, and a lithium-ion battery storage facility.From pv magazine USA Renewable energy developer UPC\AC Renewables Australia confirmed work has commenced on the first stage of its massive $768 million hybrid solar and battery project in New South Wales' New England region. UPC\AC Renewables CEO Anton Rohner said work has already started on stage one of the 720 MW solar farm which will be coupled with a 400 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). "It is exciting to reach this milestone," he said. ...

