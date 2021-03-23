CRH PLC: CRH Appoints Group Finance Director Designate

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / CRH plc, (LSE:CRH)(ISE:CRG)(NYSE:CRH) the leading building materials business in the world, is pleased to announce that Jim Mintern will assume the role of Group Finance Director on 1 June 2021, following the retirement of Senan Murphy as previously announced. Jim will join the Board of Directors with effect from 1 June 2021.

Jim (54), is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from University College Dublin. He has over 30 years of experience in the building materials industry, nearly 20 years of which have been with CRH.

He joined CRH in Ireland as Finance Director for Roadstone in 2002 and since then has held several senior positions across the Group, including Country Manager for Ireland and Managing Director of each of the Western and Eastern regions of our Europe Materials business.

Jim is an Executive Vice President of CRH plc and a member of the Group's Global Leadership Team. In his most recent role as Chief of Staff to the CEO he has worked closely with divisional and operational leadership, having oversight of Group performance programmes and leading the planning and execution of some of the Group's recent large acquisitions including Ash Grove in North America in 2018.

Albert Manifold, Group Chief Executive, said: "I am very pleased that Jim has been appointed to this role. His strong financial background, coupled with his extensive industry experience, prepares him well for this critical leadership role and comes at an important time for the Group".

Contact CRH at Dublin 404 1000 (+353 1 404 1000)

Albert Manifold Chief Executive Senan Murphy Finance Director Frank Heisterkamp Director of Capital Markets & ESG Tom Holmes Head of Investor Relations

About CRH

CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.77,000 people at c.3,100 operating locations in 30 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America and in Europe. It also has positions in Asia and South America. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com.

Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636910/CRH-Appoints-Group-Finance-Director-Designate