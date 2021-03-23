

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK unemployment data for January. The jobless rate is expected to rise to 5.2 percent in three months to January from 5.1 percent in the preceding period.



Ahead of the data, the pound fell against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 1.3844 against the greenback, 150.49 against the yen, 1.2799 against the franc and 0.8618 against the euro as of 2:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

