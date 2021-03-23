DJ PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on March 19, 2021

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on March 19, 2021 23-March-2021 / 07:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on March 19, 2021 PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia on March 19, 2021. Resolutions passed on Item of the agenda: Item 1: On Approval of Action Plan Progress Report on Company Non-Core Assets Sale for 2020. Adopted Resolution: Approve the Action Plan Progress Report on RusHydro Non-Core Assets Sale for 2020 (Schedule No.1 to the Minutes). Item 2: On Approval of Report on Company Insurance Coverage Arrangement in 2020. Adopted Resolution: Approve the Report on RusHydro Insurance Coverage Arrangement in 2020 (Schedule No.2 to the Minutes). Item 3: On Approval of Report on Implementation of Company Annual Comprehensive Procurement Program for 2020. Adopted Resolution: Approve the report on the implementation of the RusHydro annual comprehensive procurement program for 12 months of 2020 (Schedule No. 3 to the Minutes). Item 4: On Approval of Timetable for RusHydro Internal Audit Service Control Measures for 2021. Adopted Resolution: Approve the Timetable for RusHydro Internal Audit Service Control Measures for 2021 (Schedule No.4 to the Minutes). Item 5: On Determining Company (the Company Delegates') Position on JSC RAO ES of East Board of Directors Meeting Agenda Item. Adopted Resolution: Confidential. Item 6: On Consideration of Issues of Material Importance for the Company: 6.1. On Progress Status of Priority Projects for Construction of Facilities in Far East. Adopted Resolution: Take note of information on the status of priority projects for the construction of facilities in Far East as of 30.12.2020. (Schedule No. 6 to the Minutes). 6.2. On Consideration of Report on Transactions Effected by Company Subsidiaries Pursuant to Resolutions of the Board of Directors of the Company dated 29.08.2019 (Minutes No. 294) on Item 6.1 and dated 29.06.2020 (Minutes No.311) on Item 5.6. Adopted Resolution: Take note of the Report on Transactions Effected by Company Subsidiaries Pursuant to Resolutions of the Board of Directors of the Company dated 29.08.2019 (Minutes No. 294), on Item 6.1 and dated 29.06.2020 (Minutes No.311) on Item 5.6 (Schedule No.7 to the Minutes). 6.3. On Approval of Terms of Reference for Rendering Services on Auditing RusHydro Accounting Statements Prepared under Russian Accounting Standards, Auditing (Reviewing) the RusHydro Group Consolidated Financial Statements Prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards, and Auditing RusHydro Group Long-Term Development Program of for 2021, 2022 and 2023 Implementation. Adopted Resolution: Approve the Terms of Reference for rendering services on auditing RusHydro accounting statements prepared under Russian Accounting Standards, auditing (reviewing) RusHydro Group consolidated financial statements prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards, and auditing the implementation of RusHydro Group Long-Term Development Program for 2021, 2022 and 2023 (Schedule No. 8 to the Minutes). 6.4. On Approval of Candidate to Independent Consultant for Evaluation of Board of Directors of the Company Activities. Adopted Resolution: 1. Approve the PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting LLC independent consultant's involvement to evaluate activities of Board of Directors of the Company (Schedule No.9 to the Minutes). 2. Recommend Company Board Members to take part in polling and interviewing conducted by the independent consultant. 3. Charge the Corporate Secretary with ensuring that results of evaluation of activities of the Board of Directors of the Company are escalated to the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company with a preliminary issue consideration at the meeting of the HR and Remuneration (Nominations) Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. 6.5. Confidential. Adopted Resolution: Confidential. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38 GW. 