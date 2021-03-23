Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Der "1.000% Ansatz", der wirklich funktioniert hat...
WKN: A14Z6A ISIN: US7821834048 
23.03.21
08:04 Uhr
0,860 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
23.03.2021
PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on March 19, 2021

DJ PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on March 19, 2021 

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) 
PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on March 19, 2021 
23-March-2021 / 07:44 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on March 19, 2021 
 
PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a 
meeting in absentia on March 19, 2021. 
 
Resolutions passed on Item of the agenda: 
 
Item 1: On Approval of Action Plan Progress Report on Company Non-Core Assets Sale for 2020. 
Adopted Resolution: 
Approve the Action Plan Progress Report on RusHydro Non-Core Assets Sale for 2020 (Schedule No.1 to the Minutes). 
 
Item 2: On Approval of Report on Company Insurance Coverage Arrangement in 2020. 
Adopted Resolution: 
Approve the Report on RusHydro Insurance Coverage Arrangement in 2020 (Schedule No.2 to the Minutes). 
 
Item 3: On Approval of Report on Implementation of Company Annual Comprehensive Procurement Program for 2020. 
Adopted Resolution: 
Approve the report on the implementation of the RusHydro annual comprehensive procurement program for 12 months of 2020 
(Schedule No. 3 to the Minutes). 
 
Item 4: On Approval of Timetable for RusHydro Internal Audit Service Control Measures for 2021. 
Adopted Resolution: 
Approve the Timetable for RusHydro Internal Audit Service Control Measures for 2021 (Schedule No.4 to the Minutes). 
 
Item 5: On Determining Company (the Company Delegates') Position on JSC RAO ES of East Board of Directors Meeting 
Agenda Item. 
Adopted Resolution: Confidential. 
 
Item 6: On Consideration of Issues of Material Importance for the Company: 
6.1. On Progress Status of Priority Projects for Construction of Facilities in Far East. 
Adopted Resolution: 
Take note of information on the status of priority projects for the construction of facilities in Far East as of 
30.12.2020. (Schedule No. 6 to the Minutes). 
 
6.2. On Consideration of Report on Transactions Effected by Company Subsidiaries Pursuant to Resolutions of the Board 
of Directors of the Company dated 29.08.2019 (Minutes No. 294) on Item 6.1 and dated 29.06.2020 (Minutes No.311) on 
Item 5.6. 
Adopted Resolution: 
Take note of the Report on Transactions Effected by Company Subsidiaries Pursuant to Resolutions of the Board of 
Directors of the Company dated 29.08.2019 (Minutes No. 294), on Item 6.1 and dated 29.06.2020 (Minutes No.311) on Item 
5.6 (Schedule No.7 to the Minutes). 
 
6.3. On Approval of Terms of Reference for Rendering Services on Auditing RusHydro Accounting Statements Prepared under 
Russian Accounting Standards, Auditing (Reviewing) the RusHydro Group Consolidated Financial Statements Prepared under 
International Financial Reporting Standards, and Auditing RusHydro Group Long-Term Development Program of for 2021, 
2022 and 2023 Implementation. 
Adopted Resolution: 
Approve the Terms of Reference for rendering services on auditing RusHydro accounting statements prepared under Russian 
Accounting Standards, auditing (reviewing) RusHydro Group consolidated financial statements prepared under 
International Financial Reporting Standards, and auditing the implementation of RusHydro Group Long-Term Development 
Program for 2021, 2022 and 2023 (Schedule No. 8 to the Minutes). 
 
6.4. On Approval of Candidate to Independent Consultant for Evaluation of Board of Directors of the Company Activities. 
Adopted Resolution: 
1. Approve the PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting LLC independent consultant's involvement to evaluate activities of 
Board of Directors of the Company (Schedule No.9 to the Minutes). 
2. Recommend Company Board Members to take part in polling and interviewing conducted by the independent consultant. 
3. Charge the Corporate Secretary with ensuring that results of evaluation of activities of the Board of Directors of 
the Company are escalated to the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company with a preliminary issue 
consideration at the meeting of the HR and Remuneration (Nominations) Committee of the Board of Directors of the 
Company. 
 
6.5. Confidential. 
Adopted Resolution: Confidential. 
 
 
 
About RusHydro 
RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is 
the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity 
including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38 GW. 
 
 
For more information: 
Investor Relations Department 
Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 
ir@rushydro.ru 
 
The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future 
events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 
"expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms 
or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events 
or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events 
and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors 
could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking 
statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with 
operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically 
related to RusHydro and its operations. 
ISIN:           US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2021 02:45 ET (06:45 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
