Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Gofore to Main Market

March 23, 2021, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Gofore Plc shares (short name: GOFORE) will commence today on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Gofore is a mid cap company within Technology. The company got listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland in November 2017. Gofore is the 97st company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years. Gofore is the 23rd company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the third listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. It is the 11th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market over the years. Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 700 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia - top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering - consulting, coding and design - as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. For more information, please visit www.gofore.com. "Since our listing to the First North marketplace in 2017, we have successfully implemented our growth strategy. At the end of last year, we had twice as many employees as at the time of the listing. Similarly to our growth pace, our impact has also increased. We are working on more significant customer projects which have higher relevance and impact on the society in Finland. Transition to the main market is a natural continuation of our growth strategy and, in our opinion, supports our ambitions of becoming a more impactful player in the implementation of digitalisation in Finland and increasingly outside Finland.," comments Mikael Nylund, CEO of Gofore. "We are pleased to see Gofore take the step from our First North Growth Market to the Main Market", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Since the listing on First North in 2017, Gofore has grown considerably. We look forward to continuing our cooperation with Gofore to support them in all the stages of their growth, and are pleased to provide them with the increased visibility as well as investor awareness that come with a listing on the Main Market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm