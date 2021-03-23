Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.03.2021
GlobeNewswire
23.03.2021 | 08:41
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Gofore to Main Market

March 23, 2021, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Gofore Plc shares (short name: GOFORE) will commence today on the Main Market
of Nasdaq Helsinki. Gofore is a mid cap company within Technology. The company
got listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland in November 2017. Gofore
is the 97st company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq
Main Markets in the Nordics over the years. Gofore is the 23rd company to list
on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the third listing on
Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. It is the 11th company to transfer from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market over the years. 

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 700 impact-driven
employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia - top experts in our
industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic
service offering - consulting, coding and design - as tools to incite positive
change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our
values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer
success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. For more
information, please visit www.gofore.com. 

"Since our listing to the First North marketplace in 2017, we have successfully
implemented our growth strategy. At the end of last year, we had twice as many
employees as at the time of the listing. Similarly to our growth pace, our
impact has also increased. We are working on more significant customer projects
which have higher relevance and impact on the society in Finland. Transition to
the main market is a natural continuation of our growth strategy and, in our
opinion, supports our ambitions of becoming a more impactful player in the
implementation of digitalisation in Finland and increasingly outside Finland.,"
comments Mikael Nylund, CEO of Gofore. 

 "We are pleased to see Gofore take the step from our First North Growth Market
to the Main Market", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Since
the listing on First North in 2017, Gofore has grown considerably. We look
forward to continuing our cooperation with Gofore to support them in all the
stages of their growth, and are pleased to provide them with the increased
visibility as well as investor awareness that come with a listing on the Main
Market." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively
brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki
Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn
AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and for the CCP Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic
represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq
Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 


NASDAQ MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
