23.03.2021
Sampo plc: Sampo's annual reporting for 2020

SAMPO PLC ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 23 March 2021 at 9:30 am

Sampo's annual reporting for 2020

Sampo Group has published its annual reporting for 2020 at www.sampo.com/year2020. For the first time, the Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML), and the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm Ernst & Young has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Sampo's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

In addition to the Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements, the following reviews and reports for the year 2020 are available at the same address:

  • Group CEO's Review by Torbjörn Magnusson
  • Video reviews with the management
  • Sampo Group's Risk Management Report
  • Sampo Group's Corporate Governance Statement
  • Sampo Group's Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies
  • Annual Reports of Sampo plc's subsidiaries If P&C, Topdanmark and Mandatum Life Insurance Company
  • Corporate Responsibility Reports of If P&C, Topdanmark, Hastings and Mandatum Life Insurance Company

The XHTML and PDF files of Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies are attached to this release.

Sampo Group will publish its Solvency and Financial Conditions Report and Corporate Responsibility Report in May 2021.

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta
Investor Relations and Communications Specialist
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachments

  • Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2e4fd916-5a9e-4691-9e59-de129c96610b)
  • 743700UF3RL386WIDA22-2020-12-31_en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c39c98ce-2b9e-4972-b03b-597cdbbe8959)
  • Sampo's Corporate Governance Statement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bba370ca-b5f7-4c65-89db-74f3730ab8e1)
  • Sampo's Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2abed4c0-65fe-4646-9fcd-b981c9cd5cfd)

