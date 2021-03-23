Ströer Extends Partnership with Hivestack

The long-standing partnership includes the integration with Hivestack's Ad Server to accelerate the adoption of programmatic digital out-of-home in the region

COLOGNE, Germany and MONTREAL, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivestack , one of the world's leading programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) adtech companies, and Ströer Group , the leading German provider of out-of-home media (OOH), have extended their partnership. The new agreement will see Ströer continue to utilize Hivestack's Ad Server, SSP and Storefront products for an extended period of four years.

The strength of Hivestack's Ad Server allows media owners to optimize their inventory distribution and create a new stream of revenue from selling impressions and audiences in the same fashion as other digital channels.

Andreas Heintze, Managing Director at Ströer Digital Media GmbH, shared: "We are delighted to extend and strengthen our longtime partnership with Hivestack with this new agreement. We look forward to leveraging its innovative, cutting-edge technology and best-in-class customer support to maintain our success throughout the year."

The Hivestack Ad Server enables Ströer to unlock the full potential of its inventory by allowing it to sell impression or cadence-based buys, access programmatic sales through the Hivestack SSP, and drive down its operations costs.

Andreas Soupliotis, Founder and CEO of Hivestack shared: "Ströer is one of Hivestack's most important and long-standing supply partners, so we are thrilled to continue expanding our relationship and cementing our position in the region. We also look forward to growing our own demand and supply-side business in order to accelerate growth in Germany."

About Ströer

Ströer is a leading German out-of-home advertiser and offers advertising customers individualized, complete fully integrated solutions along the entire marketing and sales value chain. With the "OOH plus" strategy, Ströer is relying on the strengths of the OOH business, supported by the accompanying business areas Digital OOH & Content and Direct Media. With this combination, the company is able to continuously expand its relevance with customers and, thanks to strong market shares and long-term contracts on the German market, it has an excellent basis for being able to benefit disproportionately from market growth in the years to come.

The Ströer Group markets and operates several thousand websites, primarily in German-speaking countries, and operates around 300,000 advertising media in the "Out of Home" area. The portfolio includes all media that are used outside the home - from classic poster media to exclusive advertising rights at train stations to digital out-of-home media. The areas of Digital OOH & Content and Direct Media borders the core business. With dialogue marketing, Ströer offers its customers complete solutions on a performance basis - from location- or content-based reach and interaction across the entire spectrum of dialogue marketing to transactions. In addition, the media house publishes premium content in digital publishing across all digital channels and offers one of Germany's largest networks with offers such as t-online.de and special-interest portals.

The company employs around 10,000 people at around 100 locations. In the 2019 financial year, Ströer generated sales of 1.6 billion euros. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA is listed in the MDAX of the German stock exchange.

Find more information about the company at www.stroeer.com.

About Hivestack

Hivestack is the global, full stack, marketing technology company that powers the buy and sell-side of programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. On the buy side, marketers use Hivestack's Demand-Side Platform to create measurable campaigns that activate DOOH screens in real time based on consumer behavior and audience movement patterns. On the sell-side, DOOH media owners use Hivestack's Supply-Side Platform & Ad Exchange to attract programmatic revenue. DOOH media owners can also use Hivestack's Ad Server to power audience-based, directly sold campaigns. Attribution is a first class-citizen throughout Hivestack's platform, offering buyers and sellers the ability to measure business outcomes at all stages of the consumer sales funnel.

Hivestack is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and has global operations in Toronto, Tokyo, London, New York, Mexico City, Shanghai, Sydney and Guadalajara.

For more information, please visit https://www.hivestack.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook @hivestack