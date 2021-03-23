Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma: Diese Meldung geht unter die Haut!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQWX ISIN: GB00BDR05C01 Ticker-Symbol: NNGF 
Xetra
22.03.21
17:35 Uhr
9,820 Euro
+0,100
+1,03 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL GRID PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL GRID PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,88010,10010:43
9,88010,10010:43
PR Newswire
23.03.2021 | 09:21
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Linxon secures position on National Grid EPC substations framework

VÄSTERÅS, Sweden, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxon has secured a position as a framework contractor for National Grid's RIIO-2 substations framework which runs from 2021 to 2026 with optional extension periods.

This framework will involve Linxon providing its market leading technical / equipment innovation, system integration and construction knowledge across National Grid's vast English and Welsh 132 kV to 400 kV transmission network, whilst supporting both organisations' drive towards NetZero. The framework activities will range from small substation extensions and refurbishment to large scale, innovative, new build substation requirements.

"We are delighted to have been selected by National Grid to enter into a further long-term relationship and secure our place on this exciting EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) substation framework. With Linxon's parentage, this award builds on many decades of collaboration and successful delivery between our organisations and I look forward to continuing this over the next 5 years with a firm focus upon achieving our shared NetZero ambitions", said Jon Downs, Managing Director of Linxon UK.

Linxon commenced operations on September 1, 2018, undertaking turnkey electrical alternating current substation projects related to renewable and conventional power generation, power transmission and transportation solutions. Substations enable the efficient and reliable transmission and distribution of electricity. Within the substation, switchgear controls and protects the network from power outages and facilitates reliable electricity supply.

Kristina Holmström Matses
Head of Communications
kristina.holmstrom-matses@linxon.com
+46 70 6083017

Jonathan Downs
Managing Director Linxon UK
Downs, Jonathan
Jonathan.Downs@linxon.com
+44 79 02708964

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/linxon/r/linxon-secures-position-on-national-grid-epc-substations-framework,c3312054

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/example-substation-1,c2892002

Example substation 1

https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/example-substation-2,c2892003

Example substation 2

https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/jon-downs,c2891997

Jon Downs

NATIONAL GRID-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.