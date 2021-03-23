Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - NoHo Partners Plc

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 23 MARCH 2021 AT 10.30
Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - NoHo Partners Plc
Eezy Plc has received on 22 March 2021 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from NoHo Partners Plc, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has decreased below 30 % on 22 March 2021.
NoHo Partners Plc's ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:
|% of
shares and voting rights
|% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both in %
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|29.40%
|0
|29.40%
|24 849 375
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|-
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000322326
|7 304 881
|0
|29.40%
|0
|SUBTOTAL A
|7 304 881
|29.40%
The holdings of NoHo Partners Plc in Eezy Plc were 30.27% on 9 September 2020 when trading of Eezy Plc began on the Nasdaq Helsinki main market.
Further information:
Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 50 306 9913