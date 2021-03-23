EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 23 MARCH 2021 AT 10:32
Eezy Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tapio Pajuharju
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Eezy OYJ
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20210322174305_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-03-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,433 Unit price: 5 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3,433 Volume weighted average price: 5 EUR
Additional information:
Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi