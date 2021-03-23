WESTPAY AB: LEADING EUROPEAN POS PROVIDER CHOSES WESTPAY AS SUPPLIER OF PAYMENT SOLUTIONS.

Westpay AB has signed a frame agreement with a leading European POS provider, and will be their preferred partner for payment solutions. The company provides point of sales (POS) solutions for merchants in the hospitality sector.



The initial term of the frame agreement is four years, and deliveries of payment products and services is estimated to commence in Q2 2021.

- This is exciting news for us at Westpay. This is one of the major players in Europe, and we are, of course, very proud to be teaming up with them. Now it's all about execution and enable their business by adding our value. Again, we get the confirmation we are looking for that we are on track with a relevant offering powered by the right strategy, says Sten Karlsson, CEO at Westpay AB.

