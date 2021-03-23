FXCM Group: FXCM named Best Zero Commission Broker at ADVFN Awards 2021

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 23, 2021('FXCM Group' or 'FXCM'), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading and related services, announced today that they have been named the Best Zero Commission* Broker in the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2021.



FXCM was awarded the nomination by a panel of judges from ADVFN, a leading global stocks and shares information website. Having only launched the zero-commission CFD shares trading under a year ago, the award is a testament to the success and appeal of FXCM's offering in bringing the most sought-after trading opportunities.

Over the course of last year, FXCM has broadened its offering with a range of new instruments and trading opportunities. Enabling zero-commission trading was a key part of this expansion and in increasing the ease of market access for retail investors during the unprecedented volatility brought by the global pandemic.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM said: "Being named Best Zero Commission Broker by ADVFN is a hugely rewarding acknowledgement of our team's hard work, especially on such a recent update in our offering. There's clearly a growing expectation from traders for more affordable investing opportunities, and that's the cornerstone of our approach. It's been a really exciting few months for retail investors and this award is complement to our efforts in providing our clients with some of the best opportunities to capitalise on today's volatility."

*FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which includes but are not limited to adding a mark-up to the spreads it receives from its liquidity providers, adding a mark-up to rollover, etc. Commission-based pricing is applicable to Active Trader account types.

About FXCM:



FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchangeprovides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. Retail clients who maintain account, inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, FXCM South Africa, any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the "FXCM Group"], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, Product Disclosure Statement, and Terms of Business. Our FX and CFD prices are set by us, are not made on an Exchange and are not governed under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act. The FXCM Group may provide general commentary, which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group's websites prior to taking further action.

