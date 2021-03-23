Anzeige
Magnit Launches Its Own Express Delivery from Magnit Cosmetic Stores

DJ Magnit Launches Its Own Express Delivery from Magnit Cosmetic Stores 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit Launches Its Own Express Delivery from Magnit Cosmetic Stores 
23-March-2021 / 12:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press-release | Krasnodar | March 23, 2021. 
 
Magnit Launches Its Own Express Delivery from Magnit Cosmetic Stores 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (March 23, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, 
announces the launch of its own delivery service from Magnit Cosmetic stores. Magnit Cosmetic stores in Krasnodar have 
been connected to the service in test mode, with their assortment to be delivered within 60-90 minutes. 
The retailer started testing its own delivery from Magnit Cosmetic stores in its home region. As of today, eight stores 
have been connected to the service, and in the nearest future delivery will be expanded to another 10 stores in several 
districts of the city. Up to 10,000 SKUs from the assortment of Magnit Cosmetic stores are available for purchase, 
these are household cleaning products, beauty and health products, household goods, decorative cosmetics, and perfumes. 
You can place your order in the Magnit Delivery mobile app, and it will be delivered within 60-90 minutes. When placing 
their orders, customers will be able to choose the store from which they would like to have the goods delivered. 
The project started in cooperation with Yandex.Food. The delivery is free, the minimum order is RUB 500, and the 
payment is online only. Prices and discounts in this online service are the same as in Magnit offline stores. Besides, 
in the nearest future, Magnit plans to connect online sales to its single loyalty program with accrual and redemption 
of bonuses for online purchases. Until now, delivery from Magnit Cosmetic stores has only been available via the 
partnership with Delivery Club. 
"Express delivery of household cleaning, beauty and health products is a unique service for the market, and I am 
pleased that we can offer such service to our customers among the first. Given the pace at which the Magnit Cosmetic 
format is growing, I am sure that express delivery will be in demand. We are now fine-tuning our operational processes 
in order to expand drogerie delivery on a wider territory in Krasnodar and other Russian cities," comments Florian 
Jansen, Deputy CEO and Executive Director of Magnit Retail Chain. 
 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
 
Dmitry Kovalenko 
Director for Investor Relations 
Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru 
Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 
 
 
Dina Chistyak 
Director for Investor Relations 
Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 
 
 
Media Inquiries     Twitter 
Email: press@magnit.ru    @MagnitIR 
 
 
Note to editors: 
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered 
in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 
stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal 
regions of the Russian Federation. 
In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of 
RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London 
Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
 
Forward-looking statements: 
This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, 
statements regarding expected sales growth rate and store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking 
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results 
to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on 
information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements 
attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any 
forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           US55953Q2021 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           MGNT 
LEI Code:       2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   96002 
EQS News ID:    1177450 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
