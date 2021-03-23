Prospection Pty Ltd: Prospection is Using Machine Learning to Improve Patient Outcomes

A health analytics company, Prospection combines AI and predictive data analysis to help improve patient outcomes. Machine learning tools can be used to spot major and minor trends in patient data that would be impossible to identify with the naked eye.

SIDNEY, AU / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / One of the most promising applications of AI and machine learning is in the medical field, where these automation and data analysis tools can have a big impact on the lives of professionals and patients alike. And that's a field where healthcare data analytics providers like Prospection can make a big difference.

Healthcare data analytics providers do exactly what it says on the label. They analyze healthcare data and use it to provide analysis and insights to various players in the healthcare industry, including agents on the business and patient care side of things. This process involves the analysis of both historical and current data in order to predict trends, improve patient outcomes, help improve existing approaches, assist with early diagnosis, and much more. It can also help drug companies and hospital managers make important logistics and business decisions.

Healthcare data analysis is not a new field. It has arguably existed since before modern computers were a thing. But there is a limit to how much information an individual or a group of humans can process, and machine learning algorithms can spot trends in large data sets that would be impossible to detect through traditional methods of analysis.

That's the technology that Prospection is leveraging to help improve patient care across the Asia Pacific region. Originally founded in Australia, the company now also has a presence in New Zealand, China, South Korea, and Singapore. Prospection's team counted with 60 members hailing from over 20 different countries back in 2020 when company CTO and Co-founder Ricky Chen was featured in that year's AWS Summit. At the same event, Chen also outlined his hopes for the future of the company, and what the system may be able to achieve as it becomes more capable.

"Imagine a model where we can analyze the patient's lifetime, and the events that happened to that patient over time," Chen said. "We can also test and generate hypotheses for the patient and the treatment impact using machine learning. We see this as an important opportunity to co-pilot for the medical industry using data."

First imagined in 2012, Prospection has always been a company that focuses on bridging the gap between tech and healthcare. The company was founded by two engineers and a doctor, and today members of the Prospection team include various technical experts working alongside healthcare professionals with the goal of using health analytics to help optimize and improve patient support programs and treatments. More information on how the company operates is available at https://www.prospection.com/pharma-data-analytics-machine-learning/.

Health analytics have also started playing a role in helping diagnose rare genetic conditions and rare types of cancer. Uncommon and rare diseases have always posed a diagnostic program, and in the case of cancer, many rare variations of the condition have a higher-than-average mortality rate in part because they are harder to diagnose in their early stages. Something that Prospection is interested in helping with.

