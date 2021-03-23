DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 22/03/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 223.7344 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37099 CODE: LUXU =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 96048 EQS News ID: 1177513 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

