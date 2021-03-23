

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Tuesday as Covid worries persisted, with EU leaders due to discuss a possible ban on vaccine exports to Britain at a summit on Thursday.



Meanwhile, official data showed Britain's jobless rate unexpectedly fell to 5.0 percent in the three months to January, when the country entered a new virus lockdown. That was below economists' forecast of 5.2 percent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 slid 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,712 after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.



Banks fell broadly, with Barclays falling more than 1 percent on concerns over the pace of economic recovery.



BP Plc lost 2 percent and Royal Dutch Shell gave up 1.6 percent as oil prices fell about 1 percent on concerns that new pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe will slow a recovery in demand.



Cineworld declined 2.7 percent after saying it planned to reopen its U.S. cinemas in April and its U.K. cinemas in May.



Chemicals businesses Elementis dropped 2.3 percent after it reported a loss for 2020.



AstraZeneca gave up 1 percent. A U.S. health agency said the drugmaker 'may have included outdated information' in its initial data of the U.S. arm of Covid-19 vaccine trials.



