

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's industrial production grew at a softer pace in February, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Tuesday.



Industrial output grew 2.96 percent year-on-year in February, after a 19.04 percent increase in January.



Manufacturing output gained 3.79 percent yearly in February.



Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production declined 3.68 percent. Electricity and gas supply decreased 7.03 percent and water supply output fell 1.54 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 4.37 percent in February, following a 3.16 percent growth in the prior month.



Another report from the ministry showed that retail sales accelerated 12.56 percent annually in February, following a 3.39 percent increase in January.



Wholesale trade grew 7.5 percent yearly in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de