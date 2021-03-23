Infopulse Recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP)

KYIV, Ukraine, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) recognition marks an essential milestone in Infopulse's 17-year collaboration with Microsoft. Azure Expert MSP recognition validates the company's deep knowledge and expertise required to provide cutting-edge Azure cloud services.

Having passed the rigorous third-party audit, Infopulse joined the ranks of the nearly 100 Azure Managed Services companies worldwide. Launched in 2018, it is Microsoft's indication sign that distinguishes the trusted IT partners for a seamless digital transformation journey.

"We are delighted to be recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider. This qualification confirms our commitment and capabilities to drive innovation by enabling organization-wide transformations with the power of cloud computing. Infopulse business and technical expertise across the vast Microsoft product ecosystem ensure that our clients receive world-class Azure cloud service tailored for their businesses." - Ivan Musiienko, Head of Cloud Center of Excellence at Infopulse, Managed Services & Solutions

Myladie Stoumbou, One Commercial Partner director at Microsoft CEE Multi-country, said:

"The Microsoft Azure Expert MSP program recognizes partners that have invested in building and delivering next-generation managed service capabilities. Infopulse has demonstrated the necessary expertise, and we welcome the company to the Azure Expert MSP program."

About Infopulse

Infopulse, part of the leading Nordic digital services company TietoEVRY, is an international vendor of services in the areas of Software R&D, Application Management, Cloud & Infrastructure, and Cybersecurity to SMEs and Fortune 100 companies across the globe. Founded in 1991, the company has a team of over 2,000 professionals and is represented in 7 countries across Europe and North America. Infopulse is a Global Outsourcing 100 company recognized by IAOP and is trusted by many established brands. By aligning the customers' business objectives with intelligent technologies of AI, AR/VR, Big Data, Blockchain, Cloud, Data Science, IoT, and others, the company drives digital transformation journeys by helping clients innovate, scale, and achieve efficiency. Infopulse is an integrated partner for all IT needs, from solution development to consulting and adoption workshops. More at www.infopulse.com