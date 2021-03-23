Fortem Technologies and Toshiba Announce Strategic Alliance

Pleasant Grove, UT and Kawasaki, March 23, 2021, Inc., a leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, announced today that Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions (hereafter Toshiba) has invested $15 million USD in the company and that they have formed a strategic business alliance. The two companies will integrate their highly complementary systems and expand sales around the world.

The Fortem SkyDome System is a highly accurate drone detection solution based on Fortem TrueView radars that are easy to install and effective in urban environments. Also part of the system, Fortem DroneHunter is an AI-enabled autonomous drone that can safely capture and remove rogue drones day and night.

Toshiba has already commercialized a drone detection system that can determine the incoming direction and altitude of a drone by receiving radio waves emitted by the drone in flight. ?Toshiba is also strengthening the drone security business by its own research and development of related products.

"Toshiba is a world-renowned technical and sales powerhouse," said Timothy Bean, CEO of Fortem Technologies, Inc. "We are very pleased to announce this alliance to accelerate the delivery of solutions to our customers that combine the disruptive innovation of our AI-enabled Fortem SkyDome System with the depth of Toshiba's commercial drone RF detection expertise and advanced radar technology. This partnership brings added confidence to security professionals who must secure the airspace above their venues, campuses and metro regions."

Masaki Haruyama, Vice President of Toshiba said, "We are excited to partner with Fortem, a pioneering counter-drone solution provider with a proven detection system and unique and highly effective mitigation system. Toshiba has a long history of providing leading technologies of radars. With the perfectly complementary technologies and products of the two companies, we are confident that we can become a global top-tier player in a rapidly growing market, and contribute to safer, more reliable facilities."

About Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation is the core company promoting Toshiba Group's business in social infrastructure. Split off from Toshiba Corporation (Tokyo: 6502) in 2017, the company is based in Kawasaki with revenue of over 730 billion JPY in 2019 and more than 18,000 employees. For more than 80 years, Toshiba Group has been providing advanced radars and other innovative technologies that have contributed to a safe, more secure and reliable world. Security solution business including counter drone systems is one of its focusing markets.

For more information, please visithttps://www.toshiba.co.jp/infrastructure/en/index.htm

About Fortem Technologies, Inc.

Fortem Technologies is a leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced ecosystem of distributed radar, AI at-the-edge, deep sensor integration and autonomous drone capture, Fortem SkyDome monitors, protects, and defends the world's corridors, venues, infrastructures, borders, and regions from dangerous or malicious drone threats. The same ecosystem is accelerating the safety of the world's airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Boeing HorizonX Global Ventures, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners, and others. For more information, please visitwww.fortemtech.com.