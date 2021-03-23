

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's jobless rate remained unchanged in February, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate rose to 6.5 percent in February, same as seen in January. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.5 percent.



Economists had expected the unemployment rate to rise marginally to 6.6 percent.



The newly registered unemployed persons increased to 101,600 in February from 115,100 in the previous month.



The number of youth unemployed persons, which is applied to below 25 age group, rose to 137,800 in February from 137,400 in the previous month.



