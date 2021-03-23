Anzeige
WKN: A14S60 ISIN: SE0007100599 Ticker-Symbol: SVHH 
Tradegate
23.03.21
08:29 Uhr
9,784 Euro
-0,028
-0,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on STO Structured Products (Record Id 167530)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan(s) issued by Svenska
Handelsbanken AB (publ) with effect from 2021-03-24. Last day of trading is set
to 2025-12-19. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured Products. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=847782
