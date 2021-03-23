The fossil fuel assets belonging to the state-owned parent of China Power International Development might overshadow the latter's green claims but the Hong Kong-listed utility said it reached full operation at 940 MW of solar farms in 2020-more than half of it unsubsidized.Hong Kong-listed electric utility China Power International Development attempted to stress its clean energy credentials when reporting its 2020 figures, even if the attempt was somewhat undermined by including fossil fuel natural gas among its "clean energy" assets. A China Power spokesperson told pv magazine solar made up ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...