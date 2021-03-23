Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.03.2021
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma: Diese Meldung geht unter die Haut!
GlobeNewswire
23.03.2021 | 11:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of trading lot and interest spread for bond loan issued by Legres AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (100/21)

The following bond loan issued by Legres AB (publ) has changed trading lot and
interest spread. The change is valid as of April 9, 2021. 

ISIN          Name       Short Name  New trading lot  New interest spread
SE0012729010  Legres AB  LEGR 2      SEK 1 000 000    7,000              



Please note that the terms and conditions of the bond loan have been changed
due to a written procedure, as communicated by Legres AB on January 28, 2021. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 70 50 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
