Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of trading lot and interest spread for bond loan issued by Legres AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (100/21)

The following bond loan issued by Legres AB (publ) has changed trading lot and interest spread. The change is valid as of April 9, 2021. ISIN Name Short Name New trading lot New interest spread SE0012729010 Legres AB LEGR 2 SEK 1 000 000 7,000 Please note that the terms and conditions of the bond loan have been changed due to a written procedure, as communicated by Legres AB on January 28, 2021. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 70 50 Nasdaq Stockholm AB