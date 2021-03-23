Eagle Eye and Neptune Retail Solutions Enable a Better Digital Coupon Experience for Southeastern Grocers' Shoppers

CPG offers sourced by Neptune Retail Solutions are packaged into personalized digital coupons and delivered to consumers through the Eagle Eye AIR platform

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Eye Solutions, a global digital marketing technology company that helps brands and retailers create strong digital connections with their customers, has partnered with Neptune Retail Solutions (formerly News America Marketing) in building a connected omnichannel ecosystem for Southeastern Grocers, one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S.

Neptune Retail Solutions is an industry-leading omni-solutions retail platform that leverages its first, second and third-party sales data to identify and target relevant offers and promotions to a brand's most profitable shoppers. In partnership with Southeastern Grocers, those offers will be further personalized through Eagle Eye. The process will yield more than 200 million combined digital offers, coupons, and recommendation variations each month when fully integrated. Promotions are automatically loaded-to-card directly into customers' SEG Rewards loyalty accounts and are redeemable at checkout.

Eagle Eye and Neptune Retail Solutions are improving the traditional coupon model that Americans love by providing highly relevant digital offers to shoppers based on their preferences and behaviors. Ninety-one percent of consumers say they are more likely to shop with brands that provide them with relevant offers or recommendations. In addition to driving revenue, the personalized digital coupon experience also builds brand loyalty. Matching a consumer's shopping patterns with relevant coupons requires a vast pool of offers to personalize and package, which is why Neptune Retail Solutions is an integral part of the overall ecosystem.

"Our goal is to provide the best possible value for our customers by sharing curated promotions and offers through the channels they use most often," said Adam Kirk, SVP of Marketing at Southeastern Grocers.

Integrating Neptune Retail Solutions is the third phase in Southeastern Grocers' digital transformation, following the deployment of coupons-at-receipt in July 2020 and the collaboration with dunnhumby for customer data analysis and recommendations in September 2020. With the Eagle Eye AIR platform as the centralized hub for synchronizing and delivering personalized offers and digital coupons, Southeastern Grocers can monetize customer data, drive more value to shoppers, and increase both footfall and offer conversions.

"The customer connection ecosystem we are building to meet Southeastern Grocers' retail vision relies on a unified collaboration with our partners; Neptune Retail Solutions is the ideal partner to help us accomplish this next stage," said Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye. "By providing a steady stream of high-value, relevant offers from reputable CPG brands, Neptune enables us to create combinations of coupons and offers that will drive customers into SEG stores, increasing sales lift and customer engagement."

Historically, Southeastern Grocers has processed more than 50 million digital coupons per year. Working with Eagle Eye, that number will increase dramatically; the grocery chain can leverage a digital marketing infrastructure that processes and analyzes millions of transactions and interactions in real-time to create one-to-one marketing opportunities. That's the value Eagle Eye, Neptune Retail Solutions and their partners can deliver within the connected customer ecosystem.

"We are proud that through our partnership with Southeastern Grocers and Eagle Eye, Neptune's industry-leading CPG network is able to deliver even more value to SEG and its customers by continuing to innovate and drive profitable growth in this shopper-first era," says Neptune Retail Solutions CEO, Bill Redmond.

About Eagle Eye Solutions

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company transforming marketing by creating digital connections that enable personalised performance marketing in real-time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services.



Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view. We create a network between merchants, brands and audiences to enable customer acquisition, interaction and retention at a lower cost while driving marketing innovation.



The Company's current customer base comprises leading names in UK Grocery, Retail, Leisure and Food & Beverage sectors, including Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Waitrose and John Lewis & Partners, Virgin Red, JD Sports, Pret a Manger, Greggs, Mitchells & Butlers, Pizza Express; in North America, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, Esso and Southeastern Grocers and in Australia & New Zealand, Woolworths Group and The Warehouse Group.

Eagle Eye is headquartered in Guildford, United Kingdom and has offices in Manchester, Toronto, Canada and Melbourne, Australia.

Web - http://www.eagleeye.com

About Neptune Retail Solutions

Neptune Retail Solutions (NRS) is the premier marketing partner of the world's most well-known brands, and its broad network of shopper media, incentive platforms and custom merchandising services influences the purchasing decisions of online and offline shoppers across the U.S. and Canada. The business has comprehensive in store marketing media options in over 47,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, the business has a digital media network, powered by first-party shopper data, including programmatic display, email, social and video to help brands and retailers connect with consumers. Headquartered in Jersey City, NJ, NRS has a sales force of more than 200 people and can be visited online at www.neptuneretailsolutions.com.

