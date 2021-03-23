Victory Resources Corp.: Victory Conducts Geological Program on Smokey Lithium Property

2-Day Reconnaissance Program Initiates Aggressive Exploration Timetable for New Discovery

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FSE:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has conducted a geological program on the newly acquired Smokey Lithium property.

Victory has completed a 2-day reconnaissance sampling program on the Smokey Lithium Property. The program was carried out on March 19 and 20. The purpose of the program was to provide a preliminary assessment of the geology of the property, collect samples from select areas of interest, and assess access to the claims. Mudstones were observed on the property similar to those on the adjacent Jindalee Property, where mudstones have returned assays up to 930 ppm Li. Twenty grab and chip samples were collected from two areas underlain by mudstone, though most of the property remains unevaluated. The samples have been shipped to ALS Laboratories for analysis. Access is good to those parts of the property that were visited.

Victory Resources is in the process of putting together an aggressive program to explore for a new discovery in this lithium rich part of Nevada. The Smokey Lithium Property is 25 km northwest of Noram's Zeus Li Project and 35 km southwest of American Lithium Corporation's Tonopah Lithium Claims Property in southwest Nevada.

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson, Victory Geologist, and a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.

The Company also announced that it has engaged Venturecap Consultants Corp. for $30,000USD to provide investor awareness services for one month.

About the Smokey Lithium Project

The Smokey clay lithium project lies approximately 20 miles north of Clayton Valley, and 20 miles west of American Lithium's flagship lithium project. The property can be accessed just off a main highway and 2-track dirt road. Esmeralda County Nevada is a prolific region for lithium clay deposits, (Noram, Cypress, American Lithium, Spearmint, Enertopia, Jindalee).

About Victory Resources Corporation

VICTORY RESOURCES CORPORATION (CSE:VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements

