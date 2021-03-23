Leading fibre provider, Vorboss, has secured 17,000 sq ft at Broadwalk House on British Land's Broadgate campus to support sustained employee growth

Leading London-based fibre provider, Vorboss, has opened its new Central London headquarters at Broadwalk House, Broadgate. Having doubled its headcount in 2020 and with ongoing plans to grow the team over the coming year, the new headquarters will help the company thrive throughout 2021 and support its future expansion.

Vorboss CEO, Timothy Creswick, explains, "This is a huge achievement for Vorboss. Whilst we are excited to see the business grow, it's essential that we create an environment that continues to encourage cross-team communication and provides the best working experience to all our employees. Broadwalk House does just this and has enabled us to move quickly to support our expansion plans."

Vorboss has taken 17,000 sq ft of fully fitted office space, enabling the business to move in less than one month. The Broadwalk House office has been strategically designed with flexibility and collaboration in mind. The open-plan layout comprises multiple break out areas, sound-proof booths and a variety of meeting rooms, all wrapped around a central atrium.

Mike Wiseman, Head of Leasing at British Land said: "We are excited to welcome Vorboss to Broadgate. Covid-19 has shown that people can work more flexibly, but as businesses start to plan beyond the pandemic, they are clear that high quality workspace in great locations will continue to play a crucial role in their success, by promoting innovation, collaboration, training and culture. Customers are increasingly looking for a landlord who can partner to help deliver their real estate strategy and our workspace offer is well placed to meet these evolving requirements."

Located at Broadgate, the recently refurbished building benefits from its proximity to London's Liverpool Street station, as well as an exciting mix of shops, restaurants and bars, including 90,000 sq ft of premium retail at newly completed 100 Liverpool Street.

Notes to Editors

About Vorboss

Vorboss Limited ("Vorboss") is building London's next-generation, enterprise-focused, fibre network. Vorboss has built its reputation for engineering excellence by taking a no-compromise approach to quality. Vorboss is part of the Fern Trading Group ("Fern"), which operates across the renewable energy, healthcare, fibre broadband and lending sectors. Fern is advised by Octopus Investments and has grown over the past ten years into a large but carefully diversified trading group over £2bn in size building and operating assets that make a significant contribution to the UK economy. For more information, visit vorboss.com and ferntrading.com

About Broadgate

Broadgate is where innovation and finance play. It is the largest pedestrianised neighbourhood in Central London: a diverse community connecting innovation and finance, and a public arena for new food, retail and culture. Lying adjacent to the busy transport hub of Liverpool Street station and surrounded by Shoreditch, Spitalfields, Old Street and the City, Broadgate connects Europe's capitals of investment and technology.

Joint owners British Land and GIC are investing £1.5 billion in Broadgate's evolution into a world class, mixed use destination for London. Their masterplan for Broadgate will deliver 4.9 million sq ft of new and redefined workplaces, retail and restaurants, bringing people together to work, shop, drink and dine.

Broadgate's rare collection of public spaces combines the community and feel of the historic piazza with the energy of modern London. These spaces play host to over 100 cultural events annually, providing a showcase for emerging ideas and talent.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles Places People Prefer. We do this by creating great environments both inside and outside our buildings and use our scale and placemaking skills to enhance and enliven them. This expands their appeal to a broader range of occupiers, creating enduring demand and driving sustainable, long term performance.

Our Offices portfolio comprises three office-led campuses in central London as well as high quality standalone buildings and accounts for 65% of our portfolio. Our Retail portfolio is focused on retail parks and shopping centres, and accounts for 31% of our portfolio. Increasingly our focus is on providing a mix of uses and this is most evident at Canada Water, our 53 acre redevelopment opportunity where we have plans to create a new neighbourhood for London.

Sustainability is embedded throughout our business. Our places, which are designed to meet high sustainability standards, become part of local communities, provide opportunities for skills development and employment and promote wellbeing.

Further details can be found on the British Land website at www.britishland.com

