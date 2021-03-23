Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, March 23
|Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 22 March 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 22 March 2021 830.42 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 822.15 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
23 March 2021
