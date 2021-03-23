

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's private sector loans increased in February after declining in the previous month, data from the central bank showed Tuesday.



Loans to the non-governmental sector rose 0.3 percent in real terms from January, when they fell 0.9 percent.



Compared to the same month last year, lending to the private sector grew 2.1 percent after a 2.1 percent growth in January.



The broad money measure M3 rose 0.9 percent from the previous month and 13.8 percent from a year ago, the bank said.



