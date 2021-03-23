Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.03.2021
WKN: A0YJW7 ISIN: DK0060257814 
23.03.21
23.03.2021 | 12:29
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 24 March
2021 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:                        DK0060257814                      
---------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                        Zealand Pharma                    
---------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:        43,400,547 shares (DKK 43,400,547)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Change:                      27,645 shares (DKK 27,645)        
---------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:         43,428,192 shares (DKK 43,428,192)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price, new shares:  DKK 135.30 - 3,770 shares         
                             DKK 142.45 - 23,875 shares        
---------------------------------------------------------------
Denomination:                DKK 1                             
---------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                  ZEAL                              
---------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:                78587                             
---------------------------------------------------------------





_________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=847791
