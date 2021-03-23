Migom Global Corp. Celebrates 1st Birthday of BTC Bank Account at Migom Bank(R)

Migom Global Corp. (OTC PINK:MGOM), announces its move to scale client onboarding at Migom Bank® after celebrating the anniversary of its world's first, fully functional BTC Bank Account.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / "There remains a substantial gap in regulated service provision within the cryptocurrency market, particularly amongst exchanges and e-money service providers. Our significant investment in technology and regulatory framework places us to benefit from a market with estimates of annual growth ranging from 45.4% to 75.4% to 2027," stated Thomas Schätti, the president of Migom Global Corp.

He continues "We can onboard customers into the cryptocurrency journey without the need for a fiat ramp, exchange and additional custodial wallet. With a single source of compliance, backed by bank-grade security and rigid, yet efficient regulatory framework, we are setting new standards in digital asset issuance, trading and custody. In simple terms, every client who qualifies for an account at Migom Bank® can immediately and safely operate in major fiat currencies as well as the three top cryptocurrencies inside one account. Customers can make these transactions on one screen with the operational backbone and custody provided by our partner financial institutions in Switzerland and the USA. We treat cryptocurrencies just the same as money and have simplified their usage to how it's supposed to work globally, without sacrificing any compliance procedures or regulatory requirements".

Migom bank sees further upside to the adoption of blockchain-based assets as the US dollar strengthens, driving emerging markets into cryptocurrencies, which are less vulnerable to dollar denominated control than traditional commodities. To further its market penetration Migom Bank plans to add several mainstream cryptocurrencies as well as work on origination of new blockchain-based stable assets in due course.

About Migom Global Corp.

Migom Global Corp. is a US publicly traded company (OTC PINK:MGOM) building synergistic ventures in international banking, securities brokerage, electronic money distribution as well as digital assets origination and market making. The Company is developing the network of affiliated businesses and wholly owned subsidiaries in several countries, which may provide a seamless integration between the traditional regulated banking and financial services and the innovative emerging fintech solutions, benefiting consumers and businesses worldwide. Committed to solving the problem of under-banked businesses and individuals worldwide, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Migom Bank®, is a full-service global bank for the digital age that is available to customers across a variety of industries and regions.

About Migom Bank

Migom Bank® is a global neobank focused on the emerging markets offering a full suite of e-banking services tailored for the needs of small-to-medium-sized businesses and entrepreneurs, including online account opening and operating of corporate and individual bank accounts with full online access to account management and detailed reporting, international transfers in multiple currencies, issuance of debit cards, certificates of deposit, savings accounts and securities investment services in major global markets. In addition Migom Bank® offers its qualified account holders one of a kind crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto instant exchange, cryptocurrency block OTC trading services, including secure Swiss custody and instant-execution, with virtually unlimited liquidity, best global spot prices and immediate transferability of funds or crypto assets. Migom Bank® account holders can safely access all of the bank's services using their mobile app or account dashboard online. Migom Bank® is fully licensed to provide retail depository and inter-banking services, full suite of cryptocurrency-related services, securities dealing and investment banking services, featuring deal-oriented compliance and custom-tailored flexible solutions to help its versatile international clientele. The regulatory information enumerating multiple services provided by the bank is published on its website. For more information, please, visit https://migom.com.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. You should carefully review the information disclosed within the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's disclosures and filings with the SEC, as well as carefully analyze the information contained in this release with the consideration of the above disclosures, when assessing the Company and its business. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

