DJ AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD (GLDA) AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 23-March-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 22/03/2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBX: 69.2336 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43136274 CODE: GLDA =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0013416716 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GLDA Sequence No.: 96059 EQS News ID: 1177562 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 23, 2021 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)