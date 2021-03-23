Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2021) - Fabled Silver Gold Corp. (TSXV: FCO) (OTCQB: FBSGF) (FSE: 7NQ) ("Fabled" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective March 22, 2021, it has graduated from the OTC Pink Sheets ("OTCPK") and commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace ("OTCQB") under the symbol "FBSGF".

Peter Hawley, CEO and President, commented, "Trading on the OTCQB will make the Company accessible to a much broader range of U.S. investors and assist in our goal of increasing liquidity and visibility in the U.S. We look forward to introducing our Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico project, to this new group of investors."

The Santa Maria project is located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Parral, Mexico; situated in the centre of the Mexican epithermal silver-gold belt, which has produced more silver than any other area in the world.

The OTCQB Venture Market is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

About Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Fabled is focused on acquiring, exploring and operating properties that yield near-term metal production. The Company has an experienced management team with multiple years of involvement in mining and exploration in Mexico. The Company's mandate is to focus on acquiring precious metal properties in Mexico with blue-sky exploration potential.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Golden Minerals Company to acquire the Santa Maria project, a high-grade silver-gold property situated in the center of the Mexican epithermal silver-gold belt. The belt has been recognized as a significant metallogenic province, which has reportedly produced more silver than any other equivalent area in the world.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com. OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

