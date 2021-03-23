

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gas utility Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas), a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (SRE), announced Tuesday its bold commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045.



This commitment makes SoCalGas the largest gas distribution utility in North America to set a net zero target including scopes 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions, which would eliminate not only its own direct emissions, but also those generated by customers' energy delivered by SoCalGas' energy infrastructure.



SoCalGas' commitment aligns with the Paris Climate Agreement's recommendations and reflects the company's focus on supporting California with a resilient gas grid through the energy transition to support a carbon neutral economy.



