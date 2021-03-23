Uptake Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Its Predictive Modeling Solutions for Medium-to-heavy-duty Vehicles

Uptake uniquely uses real-time signal data to predict failure accurately and well in advance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American market for predictive maintenance in medium-to-heavy-duty vehicles, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Uptake with the 2020 Growth, Innovation & Leadership Frost Radar Award. Uptake offers multiple product lines for asset-intensive industries. For medium-to-heavy-duty vehicles, the company presents Uptake Compass and Uptake Fleet that address key aspects of predictive maintenance, such as work orders, data science, and advanced analytics.

"Uptake Fleet is built around pre-trained predictive models," said Jagadeesh Chandran, Best Practices Research Analyst. "The solution deploys machine learning-based anomaly detection to analyze and correlate different signals in real time when there are deviations from the normal pattern. This approach makes Uptake future-proof when a new technology or configuration is introduced into the vehicle."

While most competitors offer predictive modeling that uses fault codes sent by original equipment manufacturer (OEM) assets only when the engine indicates something is wrong, Uptake solutions rely on real-time signals and contextual data, such as weather and terrain, to predict events. Significantly, both Uptake Compass and Uptake Fleet do not require heavy hardware investments. For instance, Uptake Compass eliminates the need for hardware altogether and can run a survival analysis at the component level to recommend parts replacement. Similarly, Uptake Fleet does not require specific hardware because the software is designed to work on most third-party telematics hardware.

Uptake recognizes that it needs a clear understanding of future developments in the value chain, particularly regarding telematics providers' focus. In line with this, the company is expected to initiate collaborations with leading OEMs to ensure continued right-to-access data. In addition, the company will likely continue investing in horizontal platforms, particularly in new business use cases and asset types.

"Demonstrating its customer focus, Uptake operates a customer advisory board to gather feedback and incorporate it into upcoming product development activities," noted Jagadeesh Chandran. "The company's future investment focus areas are anticipated to be image optimization, enhanced remote diagnostics, and the digitalization of the entire predictive maintenance process."

The Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) Best Practices Award is bestowed upon companies that are market leaders at the forefront of innovation. These companies consolidate or grow their leadership position by continually innovating and creating new products and solutions that serve the evolving needs of the customer base. In addition, these companies are best positioned to expand the market by strategically broadening their product portfolio.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Uptake

Uptake is the intelligence system for industrial assets. With the power of data acquisition and artificial intelligence, Uptake gives all departments - maintenance, reliability, and operations teams - a single, shared, and contextualized view of every asset in an operation. Driven by powerful data science models and cloud computing, our products deliver insights to customers that help them predict and prevent asset failure, mitigate risk, optimize maintenance strategy and asset performance, reduce costs, assure productivity, and enhance safety. With 30+ patents and recognized for leadership in Industrial AI by Gartner, the World Economic Forum, CNBC, and Forbes, Uptake is headquartered in Chicago with presence in Canada, South America, Europe, India, and Australia. To stay up-to-date on what we're doing, visit us at www.uptake.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

