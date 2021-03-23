Award-Winning Anti-Malware System and New Product from BitNinja

DEBRECEN, Hungary, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BitNinja started 2021 at full stretch. They are developing the malware detection module, and their new product - the SiteProtection - has just launched.

Malware Detection Module Upgrade in ServerProtection

BitNinja has an award-winning, structure-based malware recognition system that delivered a fantastic improvement to fight against obfuscation.

Besides this unique method, they are building a huge malware signature database. After updating the validating signature creating process and introducing a new way for signature validation last month, they made tons of honeypots to collect malware signatures.

By now, BitNinja has 5+ million malware honeypots, and it is still growing. And how many malware signatures do they have? It would be hard to tell because these signatures are unique.

They create a special signature (named SA-MD5) and do the matching on the structure. This way, no matter how the source is altered, the structure will be the same, and the system will recognize the malware. That's why one SA-MD5 signature equals thousands of hash signatures.

The BitNinja Cloud Scanner

BitNinja built the Cloud Scanner to reduce their users' server load significantly. From now on, they will load the most optimized lists to the servers from the cloud and keep their live malware scan more effective while delivering a sophisticated PHP malware removal tool.

The combination of the malware detection system and the cloud saves RAM and expensive computation for their customers while the users enjoy the Power of the Ninja Community.

BitNinja SiteProtection

SiteProtection by BitNinja is a cybersecurity tool for website owners and a reselling option for shared web hosting companies. It is a high-level, automated SaaS that proactively shields website vulnerabilities against targeted attacks.

Each website and e-commerce business is unique, so they need different, customized protection. That's what SiteProtection offers in its free and paid packages. This easy-to-use tool is useful for both technically trained and untrained website owners as well. Secure by default but easily customizable through its comfortable web user interface.

About BitNinja

BitNinja is a multi-layered security system for web hosting providers. They have more than 27 000 installs from 80 different countries around the world and defend 4.5 million websites. BitNinja blocks server attacks at any threat level automatically and makes the troubleshooting of all security incidents easier via a self-service console.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471061/BitNinja_Awards.jpg



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311043/BitNinja_Logo.jpg