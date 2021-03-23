Anzeige
Orexo publishes Annual Report for 2020

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo's Annual Report for the 2020 fiscal year has been published. The Annual Report can be downloaded on the company's website, www.orexo.com (investors/reports, presentations and audiocasts), and a PDF is also attached to this press release.

"Despite a challenging year with Covid-19 we took several important steps in our ambition to diversify the business. The product portfolio was expanded with world-leading digital therapies and our flagship pharma project, OX124, progressed according to plan. With a strong financial position and continued robust profitability from our lead product ZUBSOLV, which amounted to an EBIT margin of 53 percent (48), Orexo is well positioned to meet unmet patient needs in areas with strong growth," said by Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO.

The Annual Report also includes the company's Sustainability Report, which among others outlines major steps taken to contribute to a sustainable society by improving patients' quality of life.

For more information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director




Tel: +46 18 780 88 00




e-mail: ir@orexo.com




About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs within the growing space of substance use disorders and mental health. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the US market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercializes its lead product, ZUBSOLV, for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for Orexo in 2020 amounted to SEK 664 million and the number of employees was 138. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

This information is information that Orexo AB (publ.) is obliged to make public in accordance with the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 1 pm CET on March 23, 2021.

© 2021 PR Newswire
