Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma: Diese Meldung geht unter die Haut!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QKGG ISIN: NO0010904923 Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ 
Frankfurt
23.03.21
12:18 Uhr
4,405 Euro
+0,075
+1,73 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3804,48514:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2021 | 13:17
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Purus Holding AS: Hexagon Purus AS: Annual Report 2020

The Board of Directors of Hexagon Purus AS approved the company's Annual Report 2020 on 22 March 2021.

Please find the Annual Report 2020 attached. The report is also available on www.hexagonpurus.com.

Contacts:

Salman Alam, Vice President Corporate Development, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com

Dilip Warrier, CFO, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +1 949-236-5528 | dilip.warrier@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus AS

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.comand follow @HexagonPurus on LinkedIn and Twitter.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • HPUR Annual report 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/caebfdb5-76ae-456a-ab11-e283dd328fdb)

HEXAGON PURUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.