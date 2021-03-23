American Resources Corporation Unveils Updated Corporate Presentation Highlighting Rare Earth Division and Its Capture - Process - Purify Process Chain

Access the new presentation here

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today released its new and updated corporate presentation. The Company's revised corporate presentation aims to provide a more comprehensive overview of the Company's three operating divisions: American Carbon, American Metals, and most notably, American Rare Earth.

Mark LaVerghetta, Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications commented, "Given the repositioning and innovation of the Company over the past year, it is important for us to provide interested parties with a more current overview. Specific to American Rare Earth, we feel that it is important to lay out the collective technologies behind our 'Capture - Process - Purify' process chain and how we are approaching the restoration of the domestic REE supply chain in the most environmentally positive of ways, while at the same time adhering to our efficient and low-cost standards. We feel our feedstocks, process and approach will continue to differentiate us and make us extremely competitive on the global stage."

American Resources' new corporate presentation is accessible on the Company's Investor Relations page of its website or can be viewed by visiting here.

Additionally, an audio replay of American Resources' fourth quarter of 2020 and year-end conference call is now available on the Company's Investor Relations page of its website or can be accessed here.

American Resources continues to focus on running efficient streamlined operations in being a new-aged supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure and electrification marketplace in the most sustainable of ways. By operating with low or no legacy costs and having one of the largest and most innovative growth pipelines in the industry, American Resources Corporation works to maximize value for its investors by positioning its large asset base to best fit a new-aged economy, while being able to scale its operations to meet the growth of the markets it serves.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

