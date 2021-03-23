Masternaut Selects Localz to Power New On Time Service Offering

Localz technology will be used to enhance customer experience and communications

LONDON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Localz, leading experts in digital customer engagement, location, and communications technology today announced a partnership with leading fleet management services and solutions supplier, Masternaut to enhance its customer experience and communications.

Part of the Michelin Group, Masternaut is already renowned for its market-leading scheduling and routing technology. The partnership with Localz will see its services used to power its new "On Time" customer offering. Masternaut On Time supports operations professionals by giving them more visibility of their team in the field. In real-time, they can see planned job schedules against actual activity, automate job dispatching, and deliver text messages to end-customers with an estimated time of arrival (ETA). If an unexpected event throws an engineer off-schedule for the day, managers are notified via automated live alerts, which allows them to be proactive and agile in redirecting a resource to where it's most needed.

"Over recent months we have received an increased demand for services that are reflective of a consumer model. Customers want to be able to manage their personal schedules so real-time updates have become a vital part of all services, whether this is a parcel delivery or service appointment. As a customer-centric business, we wanted to bring a similar tool to our customers to help them manage their business operations more effectively. This is why we have partnered with Localz to provide the best technology to power our On Time solution," said Gilson Santiago, CEO at Masternaut.

Engineers, through an app, can receive live updates on appointment schedules and communicate directly with customers, keeping them up to date of their ETA. Field workers can also log live updates to jobs which are then fed back into the main system, ensuring a holistic view of all jobs.

"Today's consumers are connected and justifiably impatient as they place a high value on their time. Localz solutions are enabling leading fleet management platforms like Masternaut to offer customer experiences traditionally only seen in the consumer world. Real-time tracking and online communication are crucial to enabling not only customers, but businesses to keep track of their stock and service deliveries, ensuring great experiences for both alike. We are delighted to have been selected as the partner to power Masternaut's On Time solution to help them continue to deliver world-class customer experiences in years to come, " said Tim Andrew, CEO at Localz.

About Masternaut

Masternaut, part of the Michelin Group Company, is a leading fleet management service and solution supplier. Masternaut specialises in transformative insights for fleet management. Their goals are to; delight customers with faster deliveries and innovative service; help customers choose the right vehicle make and model for each job type; to increase utilisation and productivity; to analyse cost to service and identify new revenue streams; and to lower insurance and running costs as well as CO2 for its customers.

For more information: https://www.masternaut.com/

About Localz

Localz are experts at digital customer engagement, combining real-time location tracking and two-way communication to provide awesome experiences on the day of service.

Localz takes the communication complexity out of the day of service, providing businesses with configurable solutions to deliver a frictionless customer experience.

The Localz platform enables click and collect order management, real-time tracking of the service technician, accurate ETAs, and two-way communication. Localz "on my way" messaging increases customer satisfaction and first-time access rates.

Localz is used by leading global utility, business services and retail brands such as RAC, HSS Hire, OVO Energy, Autoglass, Rentokil, and Woolworths.