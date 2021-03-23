Innodata Inc.: Innodata Announces Date of Annual Shareholder Meeting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ:INOD) today announced that its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 11:00 AM eastern time. The meeting will be held virtually as a result of continuing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 12, 2021 will be eligible to vote at the annual meeting.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,500 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI.

Company Contact

Suzanne Srsich

Innodata Inc.

ssrsich@innodata.com

(201) 371-8033

