Winners, Inc.: Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Partners With Shellshock For Strategic Marketing And Branding For Sports Enthusiasts Brand

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announces it has retained the services of Shellshock Inc., an award-winning digital marketing and design agency to create awareness, enhance value of the VegasWINNERS brand and to be known as the source for the gamblers edge.

Shellshock focuses on ecommerce, affiliate marketing, B2B lead generation, and B2C lead generation, and takes a KPI centric and data driven approach to all facets of marketing. The firm has worked with highly recognizable brands like Yeti, Wells Fargo, SONY, SAP, PBS, Ford, Fedex, Dell, Dallas Cowboys, Cisco Webex and so many more.

"Exceptional brand positioning, coupled with a focus on enticing offer definition and conversion optimization, run deep in our DNA. We thrive on projects that force us to present a differentiated and compelling offering in competitive and fast-growing industries," said Shellshock CRO Michael Nowotarski. "We're excited to pair our digital strategy, design and marketing expertise together with VegasWINNERS and dream big."

The Shellshock team keeps conversion optimization, and unique offer development in mind and provides website design/development, landing page and funnel optimization, search and display paid advertising management, social media management, autoresponder email and SMS marketing, as well as a variety of other complimentary services that ensure clients are prepared to capitalize on marketing efforts prior to launching campaigns. The goal being, drive VegasWINNERS revenues.

"Online sports gambling is expanding and has become one of the highest growth industries in America today, and for the foreseeable future. Our goal is to be the leading brand in the space of sports gaming analysis, advice, information, and experience. We look forward to working with Shellshock to enhance our offerings, create the best customer experience and enhance the value of our brand," said VegasWINNERS President Howard Lefkowitz.

ABOUT SHELLSHOCK, INC.

Shellshock is a full-service, award-winning digital marketing and design agency headquartered in Miami, Florida. With a world-class team distributed globally and a major presence in Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, New York and Quito, Ecuador. Shellshock has earned accolades from SiteInspire, Awwwards, CSS Design. Awards, and more. Shellshock has grown over 300 businesses and managed over $50,000,000 in ad spend since its founding in 2013. For more information, please visit https://www.weareshellshock.com/.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc., through its subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc., is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For further information, please see https://vegaswinners.com/.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Heather Krug

Heather Krug PR & Marketing

heather@heatherkrug.com

310-463-1415

SOURCE: Winners, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636951/Winners-Subsidiary-VegasWINNERS-Partners-With-Shellshock-For-Strategic-Marketing-And-Branding-For-Sports-Enthusiasts-Brand