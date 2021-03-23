Tallac Will Draw on Selexis' Best-in-Class Cell Line Development Technologies Under New Commercial License and Service Agreements

Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences company, and Tallac Therapeutics have signed both a commercial license agreement (CLA) and a service agreement (SA) to advance Tallac's Toll-like Receptor Agonist Antibody Conjugate (TRAAC) platform, which harnesses the power of innate and adaptive immunity to treat cancer. Under the agreements, Tallac will employ Selexis' proprietary SUREtechnology Platform to develop the research cell banks necessary to bring its immunotherapy candidates for the treatment of solid tumors to the clinic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005232/en/

"We are proud to work with Tallac Therapeutics as the company develops new medicines for cancer," said Yemi Onakunle, PhD, MBA, Selexis chief business officer. "Our work with Tallac will allow Selexis to play a role in the advancement of differentiated immunotherapies that are designed to overcome the resistance and lack of response seen in the majority of patients receiving currently available treatments."

Tallac Therapeutics is developing systemically delivered therapeutics with the potential to provide powerful innate and adaptive anti-tumor immunity. The Company's TRAAC platform currently supports a pipeline of next-generation immunotherapies that have potential for monotherapy and combination approaches across multiple tumor indications.

"As we advance our pipeline of groundbreaking cancer immunotherapies, we chose Selexis as our cell line development partner because of their innovation and scientific expertise, and their proven commitment to the quality, speed, safety and reliability of the technology solutions they provide," said Dr. Hong I. Wan, Tallac Therapeutics president, CEO and co-founder.

Selexis' modular SUREtechnology Platform facilitates the rapid, stable, and cost-effective production of recombinant proteins and vaccines, providing seamless integration of the development continuum from discovery to commercialization.

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences Company, is the global leader in cell line development with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions that enable the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. Our global partners are utilizing Selexis technologies to advance more than 135 drug candidates in clinical development and the manufacture of eight commercial products. As part of a comprehensive drug development process, the Company's technologies shorten development timelines and reduce manufacturing risks. More information is available at www.selexis.com.

About Tallac Therapeutics

Tallac Therapeutics is a privately held biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of innate and adaptive immunity to fight cancer. Tallac's pipeline of immunotherapy candidates are derived from the company's novel Toll-like Receptor Agonist Antibody Conjugate (TRAAC) platform to deliver a potent Toll-like receptor (TLR9) agonist (T-CpG) for targeted immune activation via systemic administration. Several TRAAC molecules are in various stages of discovery and preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.tallactherapeutics.com.

