The Move to E-learning Is Heating Up

- NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inexorable forces are propelling the growth of e-learning at a blistering pace. Online-learning markets were ignited by high education costs, business training programs and a wave of tech innovations, then scorching pandemic demand turned the market into an inferno. The market has legs far beyond the pandemic with constant requests coming from businesses, universities and K-12 schools, eager to train and upskill workers. Little wonder a myriad of companies look to gain traction in the space since the online education market that stood at just $144 billion in 2019 is expected to catapult past $374 billion by 2026. Even more astounding is that these stellar-growth projections are pre-pandemic numbers, and market estimates should easily blow past current forecasts. However, to deliver e-learning that works, tech platforms must address and meet the widely disparate needs of individual schools and varied businesses. A one-size-fits-all approach is doomed to fail when trying to educate, especially in a virtual venue. There's a critical need for tailored programs as well as wholesale improvement in the way content is created and delivered. Technology innovator Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) ( Profile ) has established a new paradigm in e-learning. The company has created what is arguably the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the entire industry. With the capacity to upload an organization's entire training and educational materials into a single point of access, Amesite's customizable SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform is engaging, easy to use and delivers concrete measurable results. The company's cloud-based platform and content creation services uniquely provide fully managed learning environments that easily integrate and work for business, universities, and K-12 schools. Taking a different tack, Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) operates direct-to-student learning platforms as well as provides digital textbook rentals, online tutoring and other student services. SaaS behemoth Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) offers a portfolio of business training applications and Office 365 Education for students, faculty and staff to meet virtually, create content and share resources. This transformation of the education experience is made possible by technology from companies such as Cloudflare Inc. Class A (NYSE: NET), which protects and accelerates internet applications online without adding hardware or installing software, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), which easily connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat and content sharing across multiple devices and diverse locations.

Eye-popping e-learning growth is projected - even post pandemic.

Revolution in education as sophisticated AI platforms deliver results that work.

Amesite is leading the industry with award-winning tech platform.

Disruptive SaaS platform delivers for education and learning needs in schools and business.

Click here to view the custom infographic of the Amesite editorial.

e-learning + SaaS

There's no doubt the e-learning market is booming, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms are marching in tandem. In the highly lucrative SaaS business model, software is licensed on a subscription basis and is centrally hosted. Each new customer presents a long-term recurring revenue opportunity, and most SaaS companies achieve eye-popping gross margins in the 70%-80% range. In the last 10 years, SaaS adoption has surged, and e-learning looks to be the next frontier. Customers are flocking to cloud-based SaaS platforms that provide more flexible, reliable services without the headaches of developing or maintaining expensive in-house software. Nearly all the 10.5% growth in software spending that Gartner predicted for 2020 was in cloud-based SaaS. After almost a decade of growth in the SaaS industry, there's still plenty of runway in the SaaS market for record growth in the next few years and the e-learning market is likely to accelerate the trend.

Solutions and Success

Riding a tsunami of SaaS and e-learning growth, AI software company Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) is a disruptive SaaS platform in a space that badly needs solutions. Amesite utilizes machine learning algorithms that can identify and enhance the learning patterns of people. This pattern recognition can personalize the content for each individual and entire organizations. The failures of pandemic-forced online learning exposed the difficulties and vast disparities between in-person and online-learning as well as the desperate need for improvements. All the while, businesses continue to struggle to effectively train workers and seek solutions that address their complex individual needs. Amesite's platform technology provides the solutions.

Amesite has proven that it has the technical prowess to create and deliver systems that work across multiple applications and that users love it. In fact, the company enjoys industry-leading retention rates across all programs of 98%. Further testament to platform efficacy and ease of use can be found in the whole enterprise solution Amesite delivered for the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation. Private labeled inHub, the storied institution was thrilled with the results and heaped praise on Amesite.

"Initial results indicate that inHub is an unparalleled educational tool. Amesite's technology has made our system scalable, flexible, and easy-to-use so that we can fully achieve our goals of teaching and inspiring that next generation of innovators and inventors," stated Patricia Mooradian, President and CEO of The Henry Ford Museum. Amesite is rapidly ramping up capabilities to deliver whole-organization solutions for companies with large-scale educational, training and upskilling needs. After such a successful Implementation of its SaaS ed-tech platform for the Henry Ford Museum, Amesite announced it will focus on lucrative whole enterprise solutions.

The company can quickly build programs from scratch or from highly technical information, and Amesite ensures content stays up-to-date. Customers can even use their own content. Amesite provides its unique scalable platform through a cloud-based, single-threaded, single-page application that easily integrates with school and business educational tools and systems. The company private labels its proprietary AI platform for customer branding, and Amesite also enables the integration of best-in-class, third-party tools and custom-built features. The company handles all hosting, and any collected data is utilized only to enhance algorithms to improve learning.

Suite of Scalable Products

Fundamentally different from competitors, Amesite's suite of scalable product offerings is built on AI technology, advanced data analytics tools and machine-learning algorithms. This approach allows courses to be flexible and customizable to individual clients while remaining current and factually relevant. The company's AI platform drives engagement and delivers analytics that provide actionable insights. Amesite offers customized AI online-learning solutions for businesses, higher education and K-12. The Amesite platform, because of its cutting-edge architecture, is able to customize for its partners, as well.

The company's tailored business solution requires zero training. It can be launched in 24 hours and deploy a fully managed enterprise learning platform with customized courses to acquire job-specific certifications quickly and efficiently. The system is loaded with analytics features to analyze trends and provides 24/7 dashboards as well as multiple autogenerated reports. Progress can be tracked, and course corrections that work better can be made. Business can now utilize real-time analytics to make informed decisions while training and upskilling workers. The platform not only increases business productivity, but also saves time and money.

Amesite has replaced outdated interface designs and complicated multi-click platforms and instead uses social media inspired interface design that attracts students and keeps them engaged. The platform has built-in video conferencing, an intuitive interface and messaging functionality that allows teachers and students to interact with each other. Content remains fresh and engaging, and essential data analytics are incorporated to track progress and identify where students need help.

Amesite's out-of-the-box scalable solution uses familiar social media formats that drives revenue for universities while allowing instructors and students to interact and engage with each other using upvotes and endorsements. The platform reduces administrative work and provides actionable, real-time analytics to measure and improve performance.

\Recognized for Excellence

Amesite's cloud-based platform won the Business Intelligence Group's 2020 BIG Innovation Award and was among a select group recognized for bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways. More importantly, Amesite has been showered with plaudits from the most critical source - its users. To quote some: "The Amesite platform is a crucial benchmark for the future of artificial intelligence-backed training and upskilling programs," and "it is built with a best-in-class toolkit, is fully scalable and incorporates award-winning technology." And finally, "Everything about the Amesite platform - the design, operation, automation, customization and customer service - was outstanding."

\Customers agree that Amesite delivers the most advanced, artificial-intelligence driven, online learning platform in the industry. This ed-tech, SaaS company uniquely provides both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure geared for success in the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in both business and education.

In the Mix

The online education market has attracted multiple players, some providing backbone services and others competing for clients.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) develops, licenses and supports a range of software products, services and devices. It sells products and services through OEMs, distributors and resellers, as well as directly through digital marketplaces and online and retail stores. The company offers a portfolio of business education applications and Office 365 Education for students, faculty and staff to meet, work together, create content and share resources.

Cloudflare Inc. Class A (NYSE: NET) designs and develops software solutions. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection and rate-limiting products. Cloudflare protects and accelerates internet applications online without adding hardware or installing software.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) operates a direct-to-student learning platform that supports students from high school to college and into their careers with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes and save money on required materials. Chegg provides digital and physical textbook rentals, online tutoring and other student services.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat and content sharing, and enables face-to-face video experiences for thousands of people in a single meeting across disparate devices and locations. The company's cloud-native platform delivers reliable, high-quality video that is easy to use, manage and deploy, is scalable, and easily integrates with physical spaces and applications.

Its virtually certain that online learning will enjoy continued expansion for years to come. Even post pandemic, online learning is expected be integrated into nearly every facet of education. The demand for customized and scalable online learning products a single, easy-to-use format is likely to continue unabated.

For more information about Amesite Inc., visit Amesite Inc .

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") is a financial news and content distribution company, one of 50+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), that provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire ?to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience comprising investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text "STOCKS" to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published:? http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire is part of the? InvestorBrandNetwork

DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with NNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

NNW & FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

Media Contact: