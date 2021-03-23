Automotive E-Commerce Company Announces Public Relations Agency Partnership to Launch New Site, AutoParts4Less.com, in Summer 2021

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2021) - The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES), today announced their partnership with Interdependence Public Relations ahead of the summer 2021 launch of AutoParts4Less.com.





"E-commerce is the future for the automotive parts industry," says Christopher Davenport, President and CEO of Auto Parts 4Less, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of The 4Less Group, Inc. "By partnering with a top-tier, results-oriented public relations agency like Interdependence Public Relations, our goal is to raise brand awareness for AutoParts4Less.com, our new, automotive parts-exclusive e-commerce platform that is based on the highly successful LiftKits4Less.com platform."

"Chris' expertise in creating successful and exceptional e-commerce platforms and his thought leadership in the automotive parts industry overall are more important than ever for an industry that is experiencing rapid online growth and disruption," says Michael Rinaldo, President of Interdependence Public Relations. "With the help of our proprietary technology, interviewed, the most advanced predictive analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) technology in public relations, Interdependence PR is committed to leading the public relations strategy for a successful public launch of AutoParts4Less.com."

About The 4Less Group, Inc.

Building off the knowledge and continued success of their present e-commerce website, www.liftkits4less.com, that targets aftermarket automotive parts for Jeeps, Trucks and SUV vehicles, The 4Less Group, Inc. (www.the4lessgroup.com ) is now focused on launching what they believe to be one of the world's first automotive parts only multi-vendor marketplace under the URL AutoParts4Less.com. The projected MVP site launch will begin in early Summer 2021.

About Interdependence Public Relations

Established in 2012, Interdependence is a full-service digital PR, investor relations and media communications firm supercharged by the most advanced technology ever in public relations to maximize consistent media placements in prestigious media and industry outlets. It is an experience that stands apart. We power constant media placements for some of the most notable companies in the world from leading Silicon Valley venture backed startups to firms with billions of dollars in annual revenues. Our team consists of former journalists and veteran public relations experts. Our strong relationships with journalist and editors across the board at national, global and industry trade publications give us an unrivaled presence and a competitive edge when it comes to strengthening our clients' brands and reputations.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product or services development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, or general economic risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct (i) its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or (ii) those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

