Netcracker to Provide Cloud-Based, Full-Stack Solutions to Support DISH's Nationwide 5G Network

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will provide full-stack digital solutions to DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH), automating the interaction between DISH and its transport network services providers. The agreement includes customer order management, customer contract management, billing management, resource management, service management and orchestration as part of the full-stack portfolio.

Netcracker's solutions, hosted in a public cloud environment, will help DISH automate a variety of functions, including leasing fiber connectivity, project management of fiber deliveries, service provisioning, performance reporting and invoice reconciliation. The solutions will also interface with network assurance tools and will help manage vendor compliance with contractual terms and service level agreements.

"We chose Netcracker for its ability to provide a fully-integrated, modern, single-stack cloud platform that will be connected to service providers across the United States," said Jeff McSchooler, Executive Vice President of Wireless Operations at DISH Network. "Speed to market is critical for us, and with Netcracker's solutions we can order and manage our connectivity with extreme efficiency and minimal staff oversight to achieve our vision of a fully automated, lean network model."

"We are delighted to be a key software partner in DISH's highly disruptive, cloud-based 5G network, including delivering critical BSS solutions such as billing management and customer management," said Sylvain Seignour, Chief Customer Officer at Netcracker. "Our broad range of automated management and orchestration solutions will accelerate the speed at which DISH can activate its 5G network and begin to offer innovative next-generation digital services."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

