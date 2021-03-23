Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Plexian AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (123/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Plexian AB (publ), company registration number 559109-0559, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Plexian AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be April 14, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 6,676,863 shares. Shares Short name: PLEX ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 14,676,863 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015659941 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 220496 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559026-0963 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: PLEX TO2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of 1,500,700 warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO2 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price in the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market for a period of ten (10) trading days before first day of subscription. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription January 14, 2022- January 28, 2022 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: January 26, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015659933 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 220497 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on +46868421110.