Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma: Diese Meldung geht unter die Haut!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
23.03.2021 | 14:05
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Plexian AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (123/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Plexian AB (publ), company registration
number 559109-0559, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that Plexian AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to
be April 14, 2021. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 6,676,863 shares.

Shares

Short name:                             PLEX                    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed:  14,676,863              
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                              SE0015659941            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                              1                       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                          220496                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:            559026-0963             
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                         First North STO/8       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                        MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                               SSME                    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:                       SEK                     
----------------------------------------------------------------



Equity Rights



Short name:          PLEX TO2                                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of    1,500,700                                                  
 warrants to be                                                                 
 listed:                                                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:               1 TO2 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of 70    
                      percent of the volume-weighted average price in           
                     the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market for
                      a period of ten (10) trading days before first day of     
                      subscription.                                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription         January 14, 2022- January 28, 2022                         
 period:                                                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:    January 26, 2022                                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:           SE0015659933                                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:           1                                                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:       220497                                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:      First North STO/8                                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:     MiFID II tick size table                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:            SSME                                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:    SEK                                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code  Name      
----------------
10    Technology
----------------
1010  Technology
----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission on +46868421110.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.